Markets

Rand firms as US jobs data comes in weaker than expected

Highly watched nonfarm payrolls indicate a healthy US economy, but makes a more hawkish stance by the US Fed less likely

05 October 2018 - 15:44 Maarten Mittner
Picture: 123RF/LEON SWART
Picture: 123RF/LEON SWART

The rand was slightly firmer on Friday afternoon as US nonfarm payroll data came in lower than expected, making it less likely that the US Federal Reserve will hike rates more aggressively than is presently priced into the market.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 134,000 in September from a revised 270,000 in August and less than the predicted 201,000. The unemployment rate improved to 3.7% from 3.9%.

Average hourly earnings, the closely-watched gauge for inflationary pressures in the US economy, rose an annual 2.8% from 2.9%, as expected. This once again indicates that inflationary pressures remain muted in the US.

Oanda analyst Craig Erlam said an earnings number of 3% would have gotten people excited. “But the lower number certainly raised significant questions about hidden slack in the economy,” he said.

Over the longer term, wage growth may pick up, notably against the background of Amazon promising to raise its minimum wage, with other employers urged to follow suit, Erlam said.

Analysts ascribed the weaker number to the possible effect of Hurricane Florence, but generally still described the US labour market as extremely healthy and indicative of a booming economy.

The rand weakened substantially in overnight trade, which together with a higher oil price strengthens the likelihood of an interest-rate hike by the Reserve Bank in November.

The renewed weakness in the local currency comes at a time when international oil prices are at multiyear highs, reigniting inflation concerns.

Brent crude was last seen at $84.46 a barrel, somewhat lower than on Thursday.

At 3pm the rand was at R14.7384 to the dollar from R14.8676, at R16.9943 to the euro from R17.1191 and at R19.2813 to the pound from R19.3584.

The euro was at $1.1531 from $1.1514.

Local bonds were weaker on the US data with the R186 bid at 9.25% from 9.19%.

US bond yields rose and remained steady at seven-year highs on the weaker dollar with the 10-year treasury last seen at 3.2125% from 3.1849%.

mittnerm@businesslive.co.za

Rand stages recovery after sell-off as focus turns to US jobs report

The rising US treasury yields and a stronger dollar stole the limelight this week
Markets
6 hours ago

There may be some good news in store for the rand

Investors are providing crucial support for the rand at a time when emerging-market assets are under pressure from rising US rates
Markets
4 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE feels the pinch as US treasury yields spike

Dollar and US bond yields jump after upbeat US jobs data
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand weakens sharply, setting scene for further ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE feels the pinch as US treasury ...
Markets
3.
There may be some good news in store for the rand
Markets
4.
Rand weakens further as dollar gains on US bond ...
Markets
5.
Oil prices rebound, and bullish bets are piling up
Markets

Related Articles

Rand stages recovery after sell-off as focus turns to US jobs report
Markets

There may be some good news in store for the rand
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE feels the pinch as US treasury yields spike
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.