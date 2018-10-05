Markets

Oil rises as Iran sanctions create worry about supply shortfall

Jefferies bank warns of record low spare capacity with analysts expecting Iranian exports to drop by about 1-million barrels per day

05 October 2018 - 12:09 Christopher Johnson
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

London — Oil prices crept back towards four-year highs on Friday as traders anticipated a tighter market due to US sanctions on Iran’s crude exports.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was up 10c a barrel at $84.68 by 8.20am GMT. On Thursday, Brent fell by $1.34 a barrel or 1.6%.  The contract is on course for a gain of about 2.5% for the week.

US light crude was up 30c at $74.63, a gain of more than 2% since last Friday.

“The market mood is exceptionally bullish, with fears growing that the US demands for an Iran oil embargo could cause a significant supply shortfall,” said Norbert Rücker, head of macro- and commodity research at Julius Bär.

Both benchmarks retreated on Thursday following a rise in US oil inventories and after Saudi Arabia and Russia said they would raise output to at least partly make up for expected disruptions from Iran, which is oil cartel Opec’s third-largest producer.

But the pull-back did little to dent a rise of 15% to 20% in oil prices since mid-August, pushing them to their highest since 2014.

Washington wants governments and companies around the world to stop buying Iranian oil from November 4 to put pressure on Tehran to renegotiate a nuclear deal.

Many analysts say they expect Iranian exports to drop by about 1-million barrels per day (bpd). “Iranian exports could fall below 1-million bpd in November,” US bank Jefferies said. “It now appears that only China and Turkey may be willing to risk US retaliation by transacting with Iran.”

The investment bank said there was enough oil to meet demand, but “global spare capacity is dwindling to the lowest level that we can document”.

Speculators have accumulated bullish long positions betting on a further rise in prices amounting to almost 1.2-billion barrels of oil. But Goldman Sachs says the upwards trend may not last.

“While upside price risks will prevail for now, fundamental data outside of Iran has not turned bullish in our view,” Goldman said in a note to clients.

“We expect fundamentals to gradually become binding by early 2019 as new spare capacity comes online ... pointing to the global market eventually returning to a modest surplus in early 2019.”

Reuters

IN OTHER MARKETS ...

Asian shares shaken as bonds continue their march higher

Benchmark US treasury yields are at fresh seven-year highs, pulling government bonds across the globe in their wake
Markets
4 hours ago

Global markets steady as all eyes turn towards US jobs report

A four-year high in oil prices and the biggest weekly jump in treasury yields since February has investors unsure where to go next
Markets
20 minutes ago

JSE opens weaker as US bonds hit multi-year highs

All share follows softer global markets, with Naspers retreating further, as investors await US nonfarm payroll data
Markets
1 hour ago

Rand stages recovery after sell-off as focus turns to US jobs report

The rising US treasury yields and a stronger dollar stole the limelight this week
Markets
48 minutes ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand weakens sharply, setting scene for further ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE feels the pinch as US treasury ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens further as dollar gains on US bond ...
Markets
4.
Oil prices rebound, and bullish bets are piling up
Markets
5.
JSE opens lower as Naspers retreats further
Markets

Related Articles

Oil prices rebound, and bullish bets are piling up
Markets

Oil holds near four-year high on supply rise agreement
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.