WATCH: Can emerging markets survive their latest battering?
04 October 2018 - 09:56
Emerging markets have recently been hit by what one analyst called a ‘cocktail of negatives’.
This cocktail included Argentina’s policy missteps and Turkey’s credit-dependent growth, but also global trade tensions.
But some analysts believe the tide has begun to turn.
Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex joined Business Day TV to discuss his take on how recent events have affected emerging markets.
