Markets

News Leader

WATCH: Can emerging markets survive their latest battering?

04 October 2018 - 09:56 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Emerging markets have recently been hit by what one analyst called a ‘cocktail of negatives’.

This cocktail included Argentina’s policy missteps and Turkey’s credit-dependent growth, but also global trade tensions.

But some analysts believe the tide has begun to turn.

Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex joined Business Day TV to discuss his take on how recent events have affected emerging markets.

Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex talks to Business Day TV about how recent events have affected emerging markets

Alibaba's Jack Ma gives up some control, and shareholders should worry, experts say

This is a stark example of how China’s rules leave shareholders vulnerable in an escalating trade war
Companies
2 days ago

THE FT COLUMN: Donald Trump is wrong: China is not Mexico

Serious economists would insist that seeking a surplus with every trading partner is not ‘winning’. This is not even intelligent mercantilism, which ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Chinese warship sails within 50m of US destroyer in contested waters

The US ship was conducting a ‘freedom of navigation operation’ on Sunday when it passed within 12 nautical miles of Gaven and Johnson reefs in the ...
World
2 days ago

North America sales help PepsiCo beat profit forecast

The global beverage giant’s investments in marketing and developing new products for emerging markets pay off
Companies
1 day ago

The world of easy money is ending

The cheap money available from quantitative easing, used by emerging-market economies to finance growth is coming to an end
Economy
18 hours ago

Euro improves as Italy seems more willing to cut budget deficits in future

Italian borrowing costs eased off four-and-a-half-year highs, after jumping 50 basis points since budget details emerged last Thursday
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand flat after Nhlanhla Nene admits to Gupta ...
Markets
2.
Rand slips 1% to the dollar as oil price jumps
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower despite upbeat ...
Markets
4.
Oil falls on news of Saudi-Russian deal to raise ...
Markets
5.
Oil rises towards four-year high ahead of US ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.