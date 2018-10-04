Markets

Rand weakens sharply, setting scene for further fuel price rises

The local currency is at the mercy of a rampaging dollar, and SA bonds have not been spared

04 October 2018 - 09:17 Andries Mahlangu
Rand. Picture: REUTERS
Rand. Picture: REUTERS

The rand was a lot weaker on Thursday morning, raising the prospect of yet another increase in fuel prices, which have been a political hot potato ahead of the general elections in 2019.

Consumers and businesses are already grappling with record fuel prices. Earlier in the week, the price of unleaded 93 petrol rose 99c, unleaded 95 rose R1 and diesel increased by R1.24. Illuminating paraffin now costs an additional R1.04 and liquefied petroleum gas rose R1.79.

The renewed weakness in the local currency comes at a time when international oil prices are at the multiyear highs, reigniting inflation concerns.

The rand has suffered collateral damage from a strong dollar, which has drawn strength from rising US treasury yields, amid the probability of further US increase in interest rates.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year paper rose to 3.21% on Wednesday, its highest in seven years, after upbeat economic data including a private-sector jobs report.

Oanda analyst Stephen Innes said the dollar was “on a rampage”, supported in part by several US Federal Reserve officials’ upbeat assessments of the US economy.

A weaker rand pushes up the cost of imports, such as fuel, though it benefits the tourism sector and exporters.

The rand has weakened just more than 2% against dollar over the past 24 hours, bringing losses for week so far to just shy of 4%.

Local bonds were not spared the sell-off, with the yield on the benchmark R186 pushing up to 9.22%, from 9.08% at the last settlement. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Brent crude hovered just under $86 a barrel, levels last visited 2014, according the Iress data.

At 8.48am, the rand was at R14.7042 to the dollar from R14.6363, at R16.8868 to the euro from R16.7961 and at R19.0422 to the pound from R18.9397. The euro was at $1.1485 from $1.1475.

Brics bank taps its strong credit rating to launch rand bonds

Strong credit rating will help it to secure cheaper funding for public entities, while DBSA gets $300m loan
Companies
1 day ago

What analysts expect next after rand logs third consecutive week of gains

The rand has firmed to R14.15 to the dollar in the three weeks to Friday, from R15.23 — its best performance since February
Markets
3 days ago

Reserve Bank warns inflation could breach target

Consumers could face an interest-rate increase before year-end
Economy
20 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand flat after Nhlanhla Nene admits to Gupta ...
Markets
2.
Rand slips 1% to the dollar as oil price jumps
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes lower despite upbeat ...
Markets
4.
Oil falls on news of Saudi-Russian deal to raise ...
Markets
5.
Oil rises towards four-year high ahead of US ...
Markets

Related Articles

Brics bank taps its strong credit rating to launch rand bonds
Companies / Financial Services

What analysts expect next after rand logs third consecutive week of gains
Markets

Reserve Bank warns inflation could breach target
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.