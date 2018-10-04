JSE opens lower as Naspers retreats further

The JSE all share opened weaker on Thursday as banks and retailers fell on the weaker rand, with Naspers hitting a five-month low.

The local bourse is trading close to annual lows as global risk-off sentiment continues to hammer emerging markets.

At 9.48am the all share was 1.07% lower at 54,580.30 points and the top 40 lost 1.17%. General retailers dropped 2.82%, food and drug retailers 2.55%, banks 2.48%, financials 1.89%, industrials 1.69% and property 1.33%. Resources added 0.94%.

Naspers was on the back foot after Chinese internet company Tencent fell to a 12-month low in Hong Kong trade. Naspers, which owns about a third of Tencent, extended losses for the year so far to 15.7% and was 1.93% lower at R2,912.58.

US markets ended Wednesday on a buoyant note, with the Dow closing up 0.2% at a record high following the release of upbeat jobless claims data.

Chinese markets were lower, with the Hang Seng losing 1.84% and the Nikkei 0.56% on Thursday. JP Morgan dropped its rating on Chinese stocks to neutral while taking a negative outlook on the yuan and cutting GDP-growth views.

The US economy is experiencing "a remarkably positive set of economic circumstances", Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday, suggesting that he sees little risk the current economic expansion will be knocked off course. "There's no reason to think this cycle can't continue for quite some time, effectively indefinitely," Powell said.

Brent crude rose 0.45% to $86.317 a barrel.

The rand weakened sharply in overnight trade to a low of R14.7475 to the dollar, before recovering 10c at the JSE's opening.

"Asian stocks are not faring so well which is not untypical against the background of dollar strength," Oanda analyst Stephen Innes said.

The euro weakened below the crucial $1.15 level on Wednesday and the yuan was sharply lower as US vice-president Mike Pence was expected to deliver a stinging rebuke to China in a speech scheduled for Thursday. Dow Jones Newswires said he would take aim at what he says are Beijing's attempts to influence US elections and global politics.

BHP added 1.67% to R320.90 and Anglo American 1% to R330.22.

Sasol gained 0.4% to R564.50.

British American Tobacco shed 1.3% to R651.53.

Absa dropped 3.17% to R144.16, FirstRand 2.56% to R60.85 and Standard Bank 2.49% to R163.02.

Among financials MMI Holdings shed 2.29% to R16.66 and Liberty Holdings 2.36% to R109.08. Liberty announced on Wednesday it was embarking on an "organisational redesign".

Growthpoint dropped 1.4% to R22.46 and Nepi Rockcastle 2.42% to R126.76.

Mondi rose 0.28% to R392.

mittnerm@businesslive.co.za