Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about Old Mutual, his stock pick of the day
03 October 2018 - 09:32
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day.
He said that Old Mutual will exit Nedbank distribution next week so “you are getting just over three Nedbank shares per 100 [and] the true value of the underlying Old Mutual business would become more apparent to the market”.
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about Old Mutual, his stock pick of the day
Please sign in or register to comment.