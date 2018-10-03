Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Old Mutual

Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers talks to Business Day TV about Old Mutual, his stock pick of the day

03 October 2018 - 09:32 Business Day TV
Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose Old Mutual as his stock pick of the day.

He said that Old Mutual will exit Nedbank distribution next week so “you are getting just over three Nedbank shares per 100 [and] the true value of the underlying Old Mutual business would become more apparent to the market”.

Trade of the Month: Old Mutual vs Sanlam

Sanlam’s results presentation was refreshingly candid
Companies
21 hours ago

Randgold tie-up will leave gold investment void in London

Randgold's deal with Barrick will make it the second mining company to announce its departure from the LSE in three months
Companies
6 hours ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Emerging-market funds offer SA investors high potential upside

Climate is tough, but fall in the value of many companies’ shares makes them more attractive
Opinion
5 days ago

Old Mutual shareholders to get a R50bn windfall

CEO Peter Moyo says that following its unbundling, Nedbank plans to buy out small shareholders
Companies
6 days ago

Old Mutual to unbundle its majority stake in Nedbank

This will be the final step in what Old Mutual calls a managed separation process
Companies
6 days ago

