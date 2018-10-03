Markets

Rand flat after Nhlanhla Nene admits to Gupta meetings

There were few major catalysts to drive the market on Wednesday, with an absence of major headlines on issues such as Brexit, the Italian deficit or the ongoing trade war

03 October 2018 - 15:35 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO

The rand was little changed against major global currencies on Wednesday afternoon, lacking major international catalysts. The local currency had earlier been under some strain from domestic politics.

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene's testimony before the Zondo commission of inquiry was in the spotlight on Wednesday, with Nene admitting he had met the Gupta family at their Saxonwold complex.

Nene, who denied any wrongdoing, had previously said he had had only bumped into Gupta family members.

Calls for Nene to resign as a result of "skeletons in his closet" had put the local currency, and bonds, under some pressure on Tuesday, said Rand Merchant Bank bond analyst Michelle Wohlberg.

There were few major catalysts to drive the market on Wednesday, analysts said, with an absence of major headlines on issues such as Brexit, the Italian deficit or the ongoing trade war.

At 3pm the rand was at R14.3664 to the dollar from R14.3576, at R16.5658 to the euro from R16.578 and at R18.6617 to the pound from R18.6354. The euro was at $1.1531 from $1.1546.

The bid on the benchmark R186 government 10-year note was 9.095% from 9.085%.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Rand softer as Nene prepares to testify

Any sign that the finance minister had a inappropriate relationship with the Gupta family could be rand-negative, analysts say
Markets
6 hours ago

JSE opens flat as traders keep watchful eye on rand and oil

A sharp rise in oil prices in a weak rand environment might lead to higher inflation and interest-rate hikes from the Reserve Bank
Markets
5 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls on retailers and banks as miners gain

All share pares losses towards the close but property stocks remain under pressure on Hyprop management change
Markets
22 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand slips 1% to the dollar as oil price jumps
Markets
2.
Nhlanhla Nene and Moody’s hold fate of rand in ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls on retailers and banks as ...
Markets
4.
Strong dollar and rising US supply curb rally in ...
Markets
5.
Rand weakens as oil pushes towards $85
Markets

Related Articles

Rand softer as Nene prepares to testify
Markets

JSE opens flat as traders keep watchful eye on rand and oil
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE falls on retailers and banks as miners gain
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.