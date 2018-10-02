Markets

Market data - October 2 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

02 October 2018 - 21:21
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand weakens as oil pushes towards $85
Markets
2.
Rand slips 1% to the dollar as oil price jumps
Markets
3.
JSE opens lower as growth concerns spook market
Markets
4.
Nhlanhla Nene and Moody’s hold fate of rand in ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE begins fourth quarter on a ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.