JSE opens lower as growth concerns spook market

The JSE opened on the back foot on Tuesday as global growth concerns reared their head, strengthening the dollar and driving the rand lower.

At 9.51am the all share was 0.83% lower at 55,328 points and the top 40 had lost 0.92%. General retailers lost 1.9%, banks 1.73%, food and drug retailers 1.55% and industrials 1.5%. The gold index lifted 2.2%, platinums 1.77% and resources 1.13%.

International Monetary Fund (IMF) MD Christine Lagarde raised alarm bells about the health of the global economy, saying international growth may have plateaued, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

"For most countries, it has become more difficult to deliver on the promise of greater prosperity, because the global economic weather is beginning to change," Lagarde said in a speech in Washington on Monday.

Lagarde said the IMF's official economic forecasts, which will be released next week, have "become less bright" and that factors identified merely as risks earlier in 2018 had begun to materialise.

Adding fuel to the fire, Brent crude rose above $84 a barrel, raising the spectre of higher inflation as the US Federal Reserve is set to hike interest rates further.