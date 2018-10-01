News Leader
WATCH: Stock Pick — Sasol
01 October 2018 - 08:57
Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day. He says although the price of the stock is quite high, it has been running well in 2018, mostly on the softer rand. Also, "some punters are saying crude oil might go back up into the hundreds," he says.
Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital tells Business Day TV why he chose Sasol (SOL) / R547.53 (-0.88%) as his stock pick of the day.
Please sign in or register to comment.