WATCH: Stock Pick — Sasol

01 October 2018 - 08:57 Business Day TV
Picture: Sasol
Picture: Sasol

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital chose Sasol as his stock pick of the day. He says although the price of the stock is quite high, it has been running well in 2018, mostly on the softer rand. Also, "some punters are saying crude oil might go back up into the hundreds," he says.

Sam Mokorosi from Vunani Capital tells Business Day TV why he chose Sasol (SOL) / R547.53 (-0.88%) as his stock pick of the day.

Auditor-general casts doubt on PetroSA’s going-concern status

Directors confident but Kimi Makwetu questions viability of gas-to-liquid fuel company after succession of losses
Companies
3 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Emerging-market funds offer SA investors high potential upside

Climate is tough, but fall in the value of many companies’ shares makes them more attractive
Opinion
3 days ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE drops as oil price climbs, with banks slumping 2.5%

Banks and retailers are under pressure from a rising oil price, after Opec rebuffs Trump's call for increased output, while all eyes are on a US ...
Markets
5 days ago

ANALYSIS: Five general equity stars

General equity remains an important category, even though the majority of new money has gone into the one-stop multi-asset funds
Companies
16 days ago

Sasol Inzalo scheme delivers windfall for BEE shareholders

The return of an effective 19% per annum to the scheme’s participants comes as a surprise
Companies
19 days ago

8 stocks to buy in a shrinking economy

Professional investors differ on what might constitute a recession-proof share portfolio
Features
18 days ago

Companies in this Story

