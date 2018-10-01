Markets

Rand steady as dollar slips on upbeat EU employment numbers

The greenback shed its earlier gains on the Nafta trade deal as emerging-market concerns ease

01 October 2018 - 15:44 Maarten Mittner
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was largely unchanged on Monday afternoon, trading within a tight range as the euro clawed back some lost ground against the dollar.

Investors have remained focused on trade tensions in recent weeks as the US and China have ramped up tariffs on each others′ imports. Still, many have drawn comfort from the US′s agreements with other large trading partners in recent months, including the EU, Mexico and now Canada, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Canada and the US reached consensus within the framework of the North American Free Trade Agreement (Nafta) on Sunday after a year of tough negotiations. Only last week it seemed unlikely that an agreement would become reality.

The EU′s statistics agency said the number of unemployed people across the eurozone fell to 8.1% in August, its lowest level since November 2008. This boosted the euro after the dollar earlier gained on the last-minute deal reached between the US and Canada.

The Russian ruble, rand and Turkish lira have rebounded against the dollar in the past few weeks, as investors have bought back the currencies after going short on them previously due to concerns about emerging markets,  Société Générale analysts said in a note. “That is largely down to short-covering.”

The recent fall in emerging-market currencies has “been significantly bigger than the capital outflow from those markets” and market participants have returned to buy them back, they noted.

At 3pm the rand was at R14.1268 to the dollar from R14.113, at R16.4012 to the euro from R16.408 and at R18.4811 to the pound from R18.4066.

The euro was at $1.1610 from $1.1618 after earlier weakening to $1.1574.

Local bonds were largely unchanged with the R186 still failing to convincingly break through the 9% level. It was last bid at 9.02% from 8.99%.

The benchmark US 10-year treasury trended weaker with a yield of 3.0755% from 3.0606%.

The German 10-year bund was at 0.4935% from 0.4741%.

Rand mixed as dollar cheers Canadian trade deal

The US and Canada bury the hatchet on trade which supports the greenback, with the local currency tracking a weaker euro
Markets
8 hours ago

What analysts expect next after rand logs third consecutive week of gains

The rand has firmed to R14.15 to the dollar in the three weeks to Friday, from R15.23 — its best performance since February
Markets
13 hours ago

Nhlanhla Nene and Moody’s hold fate of rand in their hands

The rand rebounded more than 3% in September after a 9.6% fall in August, and Nedbank analysts suggest it could extend gains as the dollar slumps
Markets
8 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nhlanhla Nene and Moody’s hold fate of rand in ...
Markets
2.
What analysts expect next after rand logs third ...
Markets
3.
Rand mixed as dollar cheers Canadian trade deal
Markets
4.
US-Canada Nafta deal lights up Canadian dollar, ...
Markets
5.
Goldman Sachs sees significant scope for rand ...
Markets

Related Articles

Rand mixed as dollar cheers Canadian trade deal
Markets

What analysts expect next after rand logs third consecutive week of gains
Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week as it started — in the red
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.