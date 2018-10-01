Market data - October 1 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The social-media giant believes that it's time to move from a consumer to an industrial internet
Non-payment of toll fees still weighed heavily, but the agency posted a considerably reduced loss of R260.4m for the year to end-March from R4.96bn
The ANC secretary-general says the ANC is continuing to work on eradicating corruption and supports the state capture inquiry
Dan Loeb urges significant changes to help modernise the iconic US company
The latest monthly figures pretty much erase hopes of this year's sales beating those of 2017
Households headed by jobless women are most likely to depend on social grants
Three days after earthquake, the full extent of the disaster is still unknown
The Romanian’s China Open tournament lasts just 31 minutes in Beijing
New Signatures award winner Moshapo tells what the recognition means for a political artist from dirt-poor beginnings, writes Hans Pienaar
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.