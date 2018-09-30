Market data -September 30 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
While everyone values fairness and honesty, conservatives care about loyalty more than liberals
A block of 29 flats was handed over by builders this month after a R100m-plus two-year renovation in the suburb of Rosebank, Cape Town
The leaked document questions the ANC’s approach to the land issue, saying it marks a shift from the party’s values
The move follows months of turmoil at the elevators-to-submarines group, including a profit warning and pressure from activist shareholders
The central energy fund hasn't announced what the price of petrol will be on Wednesday, with it unclear whether another intervention is in the offing
Households headed by jobless women are most likely to depend on social grants
The British leader is under attack from leading rival Boris Johnson over her strategy for pulling Britain out of the EU
Springbok coach Erasmus believes Stormers eighthman plays similar type of game as injured former skipper
Passion and a unique teaching methodology have had wide-ranging effects for children and their families, writes Struan Douglas
