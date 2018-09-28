Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — Raubex and Absa
28 September 2018 - 09:17
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Raubex as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Absa.
Crail said that Raubex is a leader in roads and is quite diversified.
“With President [Cyril] Ramaphosa promising the reallocation of capital towards Sanral [South African National Roads Agency Limited] contracts, Raubex will certainly benefit.”
Körner said Absa is sitting on a price-earnings ratio of eight.
“Absa has a good franchise in SA and the rest of Africa and although it has a lot of leg work to do to carve out its future, a 7% dividend yield is a very forgiving thing.”
Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments talks to Business Day TV about Raubex and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective discusses Absa
Please sign in or register to comment.