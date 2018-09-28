Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Raubex and Absa

28 September 2018 - 09:17 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK

Nick Crail from Ashburton Investments chose Raubex as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Körner from Körner Perspective chose Absa.

Crail said that Raubex is a leader in roads and is quite diversified.

“With President [Cyril] Ramaphosa promising the reallocation of capital towards Sanral [South African National Roads Agency Limited] contracts, Raubex will certainly benefit.”

Körner said Absa is sitting on a price-earnings ratio of eight.

“Absa has a good franchise in SA and the rest of Africa and although it has a lot of leg work to do to carve out its future, a 7% dividend yield is a very forgiving thing.”

