WATCH: Stock picks — S&P 500 tracker and Nedbank

27 September 2018 - 09:48 Business Day TV
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Nedbank as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose an S&P 500 index tracker.

McCurrie said that with rates remaining low people can still afford the bank’s loans.

Shapiro said that in rand terms the index tracker was up about 30% and “it has far outperformed the JSE, which is down about 4% or 5%. There is still another strong leg coming.”

