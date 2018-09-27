Stock Watch
WATCH: Stock picks — S&P 500 tracker and Nedbank
27 September 2018 - 09:48
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Nedbank as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose an S&P 500 index tracker.
McCurrie said that with rates remaining low people can still afford the bank’s loans.
Shapiro said that in rand terms the index tracker was up about 30% and “it has far outperformed the JSE, which is down about 4% or 5%. There is still another strong leg coming.”
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments talks to Business Day TV about Nedbank and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities disucsses an S&P 500 index tracker
