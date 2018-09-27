Market data - September 27 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Green financing accounts for only a tiny portion of the overall capital markets, and is dominated by governments, corporates and development banks
Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba is suing journalist and author Redi Tlhabi for alleged defamation after a series of tweets this week
The leaked document questions the ANC’s approach to the land issue, saying it marks a shift from the party’s values
The restructuring will be a major change for Thyssenkrupp after months of turmoil sparked by executive resignations, pressure from activist investors and losses at its industrial division
PPI was expected to increase slightly in August due to a fifth consecutive monthly increase in fuel prices due to the weaker rand
Magna Global study predicts online advertising could surpass $100bn for the first time
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has harsh words for Trump after the US leader called Teheran a ‘corrupt dictatorship’
Expect the Springboks to get in the faces of the Wallabies from kick-off, says fiery Bok prop Kitshoff
North America, Europe and China are the SA company’s main markets
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed Deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel Prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference Shares
Sanlam Stratus Funds
Selected Global Stocks
Unit Trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
Please sign in or register to comment.