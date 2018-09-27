Europe’s markets tumble
Equities and the euro fall as a report that Italy’s long-awaited budget faces delay compounded an already groggy global mood
London — Europe’s share markets and the euro both took a tumble on Thursday as a report that Italy’s long-awaited budget was facing a delay compounded an already groggy global mood after the third US interest rate rise of the year.
Italy’s main Milan bourse slumped as much as 2% in early trading, with the country’s main banks down even more as the country’s borrowing costs hit a three-week high in the government bond markets.
Investors have been anxious about Italy's budget which some fear could lead to a blowout of the country’s deficit, and put the coalition government on a collision course with the EU.
Italian Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio confirmed that a cabinet meeting over budget targets was planned for later, dismissing a report in the Corriere della Sera newspaper that said it could be delayed.
But it could not soothe the markets, especially after the economy ministry was forced to deny its chief Giovanni Tria, an academic who does not belong to any one party, had threatened to resign.
“It is very fluid and it is changing by the minute it seems,” State Street Global Advisers’ head of Europe, Middle East and Africa macro strategy, Tim Graf, said.
“Even if things get resolved positively today, Italy is not a situation that is going to go away,” he said, pointing to the still growing popularity of the country’s fractious anti-establishment coalition government.
The strains weighed on the rest of Europe too. The Stoxx 600 was down 0.5% while the euro skidded all the way down past $1.17 in the currency market.
That fall also gave the dollar a boost after it had only managed a lazy gain overnight after the Federal Reserve hiked US interest rates by another 25 basis points to a range of 2%-2.25%.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was last up 0.4% to 94.529.
The index had scaled a 13-month high in mid-August, drawing safe-haven demand as trade tensions buffeted riskier emerging-market currencies. The index has since fallen about 2.8% though, as investors have become more nuanced in their views.
The Australian dollar seen as a barometer of global investor risk appetite and Chinese demand for goods, fell 0.4% to $0.7226, its lowest since September 19 and not far off its two-and-a-half-year lows of $0.7085 hit earlier this month.
The Fed still foresees another rate hike in December, three more in 2019, and one increase in 2020.
Oil pressure
In Asia, MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had ended lower. There were, however, pockets of resilience such as South Korea's Kospi, which hit three-month highs, as it resumed trade after a three-day public holiday.
Japan’s Nikkei briefly touched an eight-month high too. Signs the US may not impose further tariffs on Japanese automotive products for now lifted carmakers, although the index eventually ended down 1.0%.
Asia had generally fared better than Wall Street, where the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% and the S&P 500 and Nasdaq had dropped 0.2% and 0.3%.
The 10-year US treasuries yield fell to 3.043%, from Tuesday’s four-month high of 3.113% when traders had been bracing for a more hawkish Fed message than it ended up delivering.
The US central bank did drop a description of its policy stance as “accommodative” in its post meeting statement, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell then downplayed the significance of the change saying in a news conference that policy was still generally accommodative.
Falling Treasury yields were good news for emerging markets. Plenty of emerging-market currencies were firmer despite the dollar’s broader gains against the likes of the euro.
Emerging-market currencies have been pressured for months by concern that higher US yields would encourage investors to move funds out of those economies back into the US. That is on top of worries over the US-China trade feud.
Indeed, the European Central Bank (ECB) said on Wednesday that the US would have the most to lose if it started a trade war with other countries, while China would be better off after retaliating.
The finance minister of the Philippines warned meanwhile that the world will be in “deep kimchi” if the current trade war drags on. Its central bank then raised rates for a fourth consecutive meeting in an effort to stem the pressure on its currency.
Rising oil prices also remain a major pressure point. They gained again on Thursday on an impending fall in Iranian exports due to US sanctions, which are set to be implemented in November.
Global benchmark Brent rose 1.1% to $82.22 a barrel, near the four-year high of $82.55 set on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 1.3% to $72.47 a barrel.
“The real big impact is the fuel price … that is what is really worrying me,” Philippines finance minister Carlos Dominguez told Reuters.
Reuters
Please sign in or register to comment.