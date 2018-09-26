Market data -September 26 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
If reforms are not initiated soon, before a crisis blows up, the domestic and external constraints will become worse
SA and the UAE signed the mutual legal assistance and extradition treaties on Monday
The leaked document questions the ANC’s approach to the land issue, saying it marks a shift from the party’s values
Kurt Straub outlines key future tourism growth centres and how the hotel group plans to harness these
The frenzy around marijuana stocks comes ahead of Canada’s legalisation of recreational marijuana in October
Magna Global study predicts online advertising could surpass $100bn for the first time
The central bank risks raising the ire of President Donald Trump as it continues on its path of normalising interest rates
Cricket SA CEO Thabang Moroe hails the ‘landmark moment’, but venues and fixtures are yet to be announced
Collaboration between SA and US academics unearths a rich history
