Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock picks — Imperial and Standard Bank
21 September 2018 - 09:36
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth chose Imperial and Standard Bank as his stock picks of the day.
Both shares are “improving rand and SA Inc stocks” and they both trade on a price-earnings ration of 9.5.
“Imperial is a lot more cyclical and is a lot more directly impacted by the rand, but Standard Bank is the ‘steady Eddy’ in this type of environment,” he said.
Graeme Franck from PSG Wealth talks to Business Day TV about Imperial and Standard Bank
