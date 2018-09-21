JSE gains as banks rally on firmer rand and global risk-on sentiment

The JSE opened firmer on Friday as global risk-on sentiment rebounded on renewed weakness in the dollar.

Risk-on trade was supported by a sharp rise in US markets, with the Dow Jones closing 0.95% higher on Thursday. Asian markets rose in response, with the Nikkei 225 gaining 0.82% and the Hang Seng 1.63% on Friday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year US treasury has been rising steadily since the beginning of September, as investors have sold out and prices have fallen in what was previously regarded as a safe-haven investment.

But the dollar has not benefited on the expectation that the US Federal Reserve will hike interest rates next week in a somewhat weaker global environment, which could affect US growth going forward.

Emerging-market currencies gained, with the rand firming to R14.2160 to the dollar, the best level in a month. The euro firmed to $1.18 for the first time since June.