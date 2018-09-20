WATCH: Stock pick — Berskshire Hathaway

Craig Pfeiffer from Absa Stockbrokers and Portfolio Management chose Berkshire Hathaway as his stock pick of the day.

“Given all this rand volatility, one should still be looking at offshore companies for global equity portfolios. Berkshire Hathaway is a stock that people have looked at for a long time. One shouldn’t look at the A shares, as they cost around $330,000 each, but the B shares trade around $220-$225. It’s a nice diversified company. They own some of their own businesses, which they focus on and manage the capital quite cleverly and in their own big stakes in companies like Coca-Cola, IBM, Apple Walmart and Tesco, so you get a very diverse broad exposure to the optional markets through one share.”