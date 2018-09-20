Markets

Market data - September 20 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

20 September 2018 - 20:41
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand steady at firmer levels as Reserve Bank ...
Markets
2.
Rand rallies to a three-week high before rates ...
Markets
3.
MARKET WRAP: JSE flat as big guns fall on firmer ...
Markets
4.
JSE opens higher in anticipation of Reserve Bank ...
Markets
5.
Rand and local bonds rally as inflation surprises ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.