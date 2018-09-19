WATCH: Stock Picks — Cameco and International Consolidated Airlines

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Cameco Corporation as his stock pick of the day. Cameco is one of the worlds largest uranium producers and traders — so big that they manage the market. They have a competitive advantage in that they have mines with a long life and multiple brownfields projects that have started up again in the uranium market, as most of south and east Asia are spending a lot of money on nuclear. Uranium demand is set to increase about 40% over the next five years.

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) as his stock pick of the day, effectively “British Airways” in Iberia. It’s a more long-haul type stock with more exposure in Europe, he said. There has been a relatively stable lid on fuel prices and they have hedged those.

The cost of pilots has also gone through a round of negotiations and hopefully now they can lift usage of seats through that by carefully managing the revenue versus the costs, he said.

Globally the airline industry looks a lot better than it did 10 years ago as there are fewer players, more pricing power, higher barriers to entry and people who understand the cost of capital and are not making the same mistakes as in the past, Verster said. This is why a number of international airlines look quite cheap, including IAG.