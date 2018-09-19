Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock Picks — Cameco and International Consolidated Airlines

19 September 2018 - 08:25 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Cameco Corporation as his stock pick of the day. Cameco is one of the worlds largest uranium producers and traders — so big that they manage the market.  They have a competitive advantage in that they have mines with a long life and multiple brownfields projects that have started up again in the uranium market, as most of south and east Asia are spending a lot of money on nuclear. Uranium demand is set to increase about 40% over the next five years.

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) as his stock pick of the day, effectively “British Airways” in Iberia. It’s a more long-haul type stock with more exposure in Europe, he said. There has been a relatively stable lid on fuel prices and they have hedged those.

The cost of pilots has also gone through a round of negotiations and hopefully now they can lift usage of seats through that by carefully managing the revenue versus the costs, he said.

Globally the airline industry looks a lot better than it did 10 years ago as there are fewer players, more pricing power, higher barriers to entry and people who understand the cost of capital and are not making the same mistakes as in the past, Verster said. This is why a number of international airlines look quite cheap, including IAG.

Jean Pierre Verster from Fairtree Capital chose International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) / £686.6 (+0.15%) as his stock pick of the day and Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Cameco Corporation.

Acsa, Swissport fall out over BEE clause

Swissport took a stance against transformation, Acsa said in response to Swissport's court action
Business
1 month ago

Airlines back plan for drone registry and other steps to prevent collisions

Airlines and airport operators are looking to drone registries, geo-fencing technology and stiffer penalties for operating drones near airport
World
5 months ago

British Airways passengers face delays after computer glitch affects check-ins

Airline encourages customers to check in before reaching airport, while at London City Airport protesters force their way onto the runway to disrupt ...
World
2 years ago

Iran says Europe must offset US pullout from nuclear deal

Foreign minister says Iran threatens to reduce its implementation of the agreement if the nuclear agreement is jeopardised
World
3 days ago

BRONWYN NORTJE: Can Africa really afford China's largesse?

There is no such thing as a free lunch
Opinion
10 days ago

Mixed views on long-term uranium price

The 46.59% drop in the uranium price likely to defer investment decisions by firms like Sibanye Gold and Oakbay Resources
Markets
1 year ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand does well in line with other risk assets as ...
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slightly higher with rand hedges ...
Markets
3.
Asian stocks rise and US treasury yields approach ...
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock pick — Investec
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Pick — British American Tobacco
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.