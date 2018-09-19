WATCH: Stock Pick — British American Tobacco

Markets

19 September 2018 - 08:14 Business Day TV
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BTI) as his stock pick of the day. Nair says that in the current market climate, one should remain fairly rand-hedged.

British American Tobacco had a torrent time earlier in 2018 and should still produce good dividends and good long term growth, Nair said.

Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BTI) / R699.76 (-2.37%) as his stock pick of the day.

