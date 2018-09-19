Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock Pick — British American Tobacco
19 September 2018 - 08:14
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BTI) as his stock pick of the day. Nair says that in the current market climate, one should remain fairly rand-hedged.
British American Tobacco had a torrent time earlier in 2018 and should still produce good dividends and good long term growth, Nair said.
Nesan Nair from Sasfin Securities chose British American Tobacco (BTI) / R699.76 (-2.37%) as his stock pick of the day.
