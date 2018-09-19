Market data - September 19 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
As growth in illegal cigarette trade grows, the legal trade is negatively affected, with jobs — and taxes — being lost, writes Francois van der Merwe
International economist and analyst Daniel Kaufmann details how some countries experience state capture in the oil‚ mining and financial sectors
He is remarkable for listening rather than talking, says the chamber — but the ANC manages to turn the nomination into an insult of the DA’s leader
The Danish bank details compliance and control failings that allowed illegal funds to flow through its small Estonian branch
The rand firmed on the news of the lower inflation figure, strengthening to R14.77 to the dollar from R14.8917
The probe comes as the world’s largest online retailer faces calls for more regulatory intervention and even its potential break-up
The world’s best two pound-for-pound fighters put on an epic title fight
The owner of sleep-pod business Pop & Rest in London says it averages between 30-35 customers a week, among them freelancers and people working in the gig economy
