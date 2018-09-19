Gold prices lift as demand for the dollar eases
Gold prices have fallen about 12% since April, hurt by the intensifying US-China trade dispute and on rising US interest rates
Bengaluru — Gold prices rose on Wednesday along with equities as the US dollar softened, with markets showing little worry over the latest escalation in the US-China trade war.
Spot gold climbed 0.3% to $1,201.72 an ounce by 4.55am GMT.
US gold futures were up 0.3% at $1,206.50 an ounce.
The news on tariffs did not help the US dollar, and parallel gold strength probably reflects the markets having had this outcome mostly priced in since last week, Dailyfx currency strategist Ilya Spivak said.
China and the US plunged deeper into their trade feud on Tuesday after Beijing added $60bn in US products to its import tariff list in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s planned levies on $200bn in Chinese goods.
"Also, last week’s modest recovery in emerging market assets helped push up stocks more broadly, which trimmed haven demand for the dollar," Spivak said.
Still, gold prices have declined about 12% since April, hurt by the intensifying US-China trade dispute and on rising US interest rates.
Investors have been buying the dollar in the belief the US has less to lose from the dispute. But a spot of weakness in the dollar may indicate investors are starting to worry about the impact of the tariffs on the US economy.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of major currencies, was down 0.1%. "People are following the US dollar and looking for clues from the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting later this month," said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals in Hong Kong.
Bond traders are increasing bets that the Federal Reserve will raise US short-term interest rates into 2019 as the jobs market tightens and with inflation seen climbing above its 2 % goal.
"For the short and medium-term, gold is likely to trade range bound between $1,190-$1,210. There is some physical demand in Shanghai and Hong Kong," Fung said.
Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,202 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising towards $1,208, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Meanwhile, liquidations in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, continued as holdings fell 0.3 tonnes to 742.23 tonnes on Tuesday.
SPDR holdings are down more than four-million ounces since a peak in April.
Among other precious metals, spot silver rose 0.3% to $14.16 an ounce. Platinum gained 0.9% to $816.70, after hitting its highest since August 13 at $817.90 in the previous session. Palladium was up 0.5% at $1,014.50, after marking its highest since June 14 at $1,015.
Reuters
