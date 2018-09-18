News Leader
WATCH: The tough road emerging markets must tread
18 September 2018 - 09:43
The US stock market recorded its longest bull run since World War 2 in August, due to improving US fundamentals.
But what does this mean for emerging markets?
Vikram Mansharamani from Kelan Advisors joined Business Day TV to discuss his perspective on the health of emerging markets.
