Rand does well in line with other risk assets as dollar retreats

The rand extended gains on Tuesday afternoon, as the dollar lost ground against a basket of currencies, notably the euro.

The weaker dollar also boosted commodity prices, with the platinum price gaining just more than 2% to $813.69 an ounce. This also boosted platinum shares on the JSE.

Risk assets generally showed signs of resilience to a new twist in the continuing trade spat between the US and China. As widely reported, US President Donald Trump made good on his promise to slap tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese goods, upping the ante in the trade dispute, which carries potential consequences for the global economy.