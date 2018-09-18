Oil drops as investors fret about how trade war will affect demand
Brent falls as the latest escalation in the China-US trade dispute clouds the outlook for demand from the two countries
Beijing — Oil markets fell on Tuesday as the latest escalation in the China-US trade war clouded the outlook for crude demand from the two countries, which are the world’s top two oil consumers.
Brent crude futures dropped 44c, or 0.6%, to $77.61 a barrel by 4.24am GMT.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 28c, or 0.4%, to $68.62 a barrel.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said he would impose 10% tariffs on about $200bn worth of Chinese imports.
"The growing trade dispute has hurt trading sentiment. The impact on economic growth is slowly dripping in, which again hurts oil prices," Wang Xiao, head of crude research at Guotai Junan Futures, said on Tuesday.
Refineries in the US consumed about 17.7-million barrels a day of crude oil last week while China’s refiners used about 11.8-million barrels a day in August, according to government data from the countries, the most among the world’s countries.
The tariffs are likely to limit economic activity in both China and the US and that should lower oil demand growth as less fuel is consumed to move goods for trade.
The countries are the world’s two largest economies.
However, potential supply cuts caused by US sanctions on Iran, the third-largest producer among the members of oil cartel Opec, are providing some support for oil prices.
Sanctions affecting Iran’s petroleum sector will come into force from November 4 Iranian crude oil export loadings have declined by 580,000bbl/day in the past three months, Bank of America Merrill Lynch analysts said in a note to clients.
Meanwhile, oil output from seven major US shale formations is expected to rise by 79,000bbl/day to 7.6-million barrels a day in October, the US Energy Information Administration said on Monday.
Technical analysis from Reuters market analyst Wang Tao showed that US oil prices have repeatedly failed to overcome a resistance level of $69.85 a barrel, signalling a dissipation of positive outlook.
Brent might fall more than $1 to $76.37 a barrel while WTI crude prices may revisit the September 14 low of $67.94, he wrote.
On Monday, Russia’s energy minister, Alexander Novak, said that Opec and non-Opec members will discuss all possible supply scenarios when they meet this month in Algeria. Russia, the world’s largest oil producer, and other producers in Opec have kept in place a supply agreement to maintain prices while at the same time providing enough oil to the market.
Reuters
