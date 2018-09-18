Market data - September 18 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Scientists in the West are working hard to find innovative ways to improve agricultural output around the world — but is this being done in SA?
Losi's election bolsters the likelihood that the labour federation will back the ANC in 2019 elections
The SACP general secretary told the Cosatu conference that the tripartite alliance should not let the matter slide
The combination of Bayer-Monsanto has a much bigger market share in maize seeds and related crop protection products
But CEO Initiative head Jabu Mabuza says periods of economic distress often require employees and business leaders to do more with fewer resources
His vision changed China. As Ma makes plans to leave Alibaba, his legacy will be an enduring one, write Lulu Yilun Chen and David Ramli
The European Commission’s proposals seek to tackle US concerns regarding the World Trade Organisation almost line by line
‘There’s a niche group at the top and the rest are plain average, ordinary,’ says former SA champion jockey Andrew Fortune
Former favourites, such as The Handmaid’s Tale and This is Us, lost out to fantasy and a few unlikely winners, such as Henry Winkler
