WATCH: Stock pick — Vodacom

17 September 2018 - 08:43 Business Day TV
Vodacom branding on the Ponte Building in Hilbrow, Johannesburg, in 2011. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
Vodacom branding on the Ponte Building in Hilbrow, Johannesburg, in 2011. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FOTO24/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA

Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Vodacom as his stock pick of the day.

He said: “Looking at how the share price has come down, not as significantly as its counterpart MTN, but coming down to R120 a share, it’s an SA Inc telco play that pays out a nice dividend and could be a nice alternative to investors that are holding MTN, since investors are repricing African risk at this stage.”

Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth talks to Businss Day TV about Vodacom, his stock pick of the day

Rugby playing a losing financial game

Drop in sponsorship, crowds, coverage in SA has sport in decline
Business
1 day ago

ANALYSIS: Five general equity stars

General equity remains an important category, even though the majority of new money has gone into the one-stop multi-asset funds
Companies
2 days ago

Contentious bill’s ‘open up’ plan likely to scare MTN and Vodacom

The Electronic Communications Amendment Bill finds favour among smaller operators who oppose the dominance of major players
National
6 days ago

Vodacom MD faces work permit delay in Tanzania

Businesswoman Sylvia Mulingehas still has not been given permission to work there five months after Vodacom’s announcement
Companies
7 days ago

Telkom insists its deal with Bain is legit

The appointment of US-based consultants was ‘appropriately handled’ and ‘standard practice’
Companies
5 days ago

TIM COHEN: Nigerian withdrawals from MTN threaten to close down this ‘ATM’ for good

The promised listing on the Nigerian exchange is most probably off for the time being, as are the plans to increase the dividend
Opinion
11 days ago

