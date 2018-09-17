Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Vodacom
17 September 2018 - 08:43
Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth chose Vodacom as his stock pick of the day.
He said: “Looking at how the share price has come down, not as significantly as its counterpart MTN, but coming down to R120 a share, it’s an SA Inc telco play that pays out a nice dividend and could be a nice alternative to investors that are holding MTN, since investors are repricing African risk at this stage.”
Kyle Burgess from Nedbank Private Wealth talks to Businss Day TV about Vodacom, his stock pick of the day
