Rand remains weaker as US-China trade tension casts a shadow on risk assets

The rand was still weaker on Monday afternoon, oscillating around the R15 to the dollar mark, as global trade tension weighed on sentiment.

"It certainly looks [as though] the wind that has been in the rand’s sails for the past week has suddenly died down," TreasuryOne senior currency dealer Andre Botha said in an e-mailed note to clients.

The fresh slide in the rand came amid speculation that US President Donald Trump is poised to impose another round of tariffs on Chinese goods, upping the ante in the trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies.

The US president is reportedly ready to slap tariffs on a further $200bn worth of Chinese goods, in a move that is expected to trigger a retaliation from China.

Earlier in 2018, both countries imposed tariffs on $50bn worth of each other’s goods, raising concern about the potential effect on the global economy.

The weaker rand environment has raised the spectre of higher inflation, coming at the time when the economy is contracting.

Consumer inflation, due out on Wednesday, is expected to have risen to an annual rate of 5.2% in August, from 5.1% in July, creeping closer to the upper limit of the Reserve Bank’s 3% to 6% target range.

Investec economist Annabel Bishop says the Bank may raise interest rates by 25 basis points (bp) when its monetary policy committee concludes its meeting on Thursday, due to the effect of a weaker rand on the inflation outlook.

"We forecast a 25bp hike in interest rates ... as inflation expectations are likely to have risen materially, while the rand’s substantial weakness is likely to amplify second-round effects. Breakeven rates have also risen, showing expected higher inflation," Bishop said in a note.

At 2.57pm, the rand was at R14.9384 to the dollar, from R14.9274. It was at R17.4539 to the euro from R17.3646, and at R19.6361 to the pound from R19.5091. The euro was at $1.1684 from $1.1626.

SA bonds were also weaker on the day, with the yield on the benchmark R186 paper rising to 9.25%, from 9.175% at its close on Friday.