Market data - September 17 2018

‘It’s like letting one of our children go,’ Stephen Kossef says about Investec’s move, and the City of Joburg offers some fashion tips
In his last address as president on Monday, Sdumo Dlamini berated union leaders for hogging money that belonged to workers
Cosatu is expected to discuss its association with the ANC as well as support for the SACP, writes Bekezela Phakathi
The stock’s 18% surge adds $4bn to the market value of the Stockholm-based retailer
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene says the state-owned company sector represents a major risk to the fiscal framework, and reforms are required
His vision changed China. As Ma makes plans to leave Alibaba, his legacy will be an enduring one, write Lulu Yilun Chen and David Ramli
British diver Vernon Unsworth’s lawsuit seeks at least $75,000 of compensatory damages, plus unspecified punitive damages
The Briton holds off a mid-race challenge from Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to register a record-equalling fourth triumph
Besides winning the World Cup, France is also one of the big winners in the global harvest sweepstakes this year as a dry and sunny summer promises an excellent vintage
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
