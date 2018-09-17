Markets

Market data - September 17 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

17 September 2018 - 20:51
A man looks at a display board of a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey August 13, 2018. REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL
A man looks at a display board of a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey August 13, 2018. REUTERS/OSMAN ORSAL

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed Deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel Prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference Shares

Sanlam Stratus Funds

Selected Global Stocks

Unit Trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand on the mend as Turkey lifts emerging markets
Markets
2.
Battered rand succumbs to trade tension and slips ...
Markets
3.
Rand set for biggest weekly gain against the ...
Markets
4.
JSE opens weaker on cool Chinese reaction to ...
Markets
5.
Global markets fall as traders take fright at ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.