WATCH: Stock picks — Bidvest and Naspers

Ashraf Mohamed from Arqaam Capital chose Bidvest as his stock pick of the day and Graeme Kӧrner from Kӧrner Perspective chose Naspers.

Mohamed said Bidvest had recently released its full-year results, showing that for the six months when the economy was in a technical recession, Bidvest had managed to maintain good margins.

“Yes, there will be depression on the revenue line going forward but at around R188 per share it is definitely worth buying or the long term.”

Kӧrner said Naspers shares have come down from R4,000 to R3,000.

“For a long time the market was not a fan of the Naspers story, but Tencent has grown up and are diversifying quite rapidly and that share price has also dropped. Three out of the past four days they bought back shares and it was up over 4% on Thursday. Besides Tencent, there is a lot of underlying value in Naspers, hoping that they will unbundle Multichoice quite soon and gain some more value from that.”