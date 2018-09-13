Markets

Stock Watch

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Apple

13 September 2018 - 09:21 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments chose Shoprite as his stock pick of the day and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Apple.

McCurrie said Shoprite stock has been hitting one-year lows recently. “Of course, you have to believe that [US President Donald] Trump will not be pushing the world into a recession, and that SA’s new president will deliver on all his promises to get good growth. At the moment, due to low food inflation and because of the drought, Shoprite stocks are getting no margin but this will rectify itself.”

Shapiro said investors either love or hate Apple.

“Apple has created a business that is unmatched. They continually come out with new products and they’re releasing ioS12, and if you have an older phone, it wont work on it.… Their products come with built in sales and added services.”

