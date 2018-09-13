Markets

WATCH: Stock pick — Alibaba

13 September 2018 - 09:33 Business Day TV
Chinese discount online retailer Vipshop has lost out to Alibaba recently. Picture: REUTERS
Steven Schultz from Momentum chose Alibaba as his stock pick of the day.

He said the company made headlines on Wednesday as it has announced a $2bn joint venture with Mail.Ru, an online retailer in Russia.

“There’s obviously a race for global expansion between a couple of key players, so I think this counter is an Amazon of China, which is … accessing 114-million new online consumers it's not going to move the needle … but I think it’s a great business. Just to put it in perspective, it currently ships 55-million products per day, so scale is there and it is an absolutely phenomenal operation and one to watch.”

