Market data - September 13 2018

The Lehman collapse was meant to end in an emerging-markets fiasco; the reason it might surprise you, writes Andy Mukherjee
Ashu Chawla, who facilitated citizenship for the family, leaves country despite being on bail
The ANC MP allegedly received payments from the Bosasa group but says he welcomes the investigation, initiated by the DA
The Africa division is investing €100m-€150m a year as it seeks to boost its food retail, production and consumer goods sales businesses on the continent
The university’s presence in the area also generates about R1.1bn in labour remuneration, the study finds
The latest survey shows ‘the sector is not supporting SA’s developmental agenda’
But the European Medicines Agency says the lifetime risk of cancer from exposure to levels of NDMA detected in valsartan is considered low
Safa president Danny Jordaan has apparently told various officials to begin trying to find out if CEO Mumble plans to renew his contract
Mercedes EQC claims 450km range and 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
