WATCH: Stock picks — Woolworths and Zambezi Platinum

Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Woolworths as his stock pick of the day Drikus Combrinck from Capicraft chose Zambezi Platinum.

Du Toit said Woolworths is a quality stock and not too expensive with opportunities that investors can take advantage of.

"They had a poor year in their fashion business in SA, which provides an opportunity to 'ride that ship'," he said.

Combrinck said Zambezi Platinum is at prime plus 3%, which means a 13% compounded interest, "and when you sell, you will only pay capital gains tax, it's quite a steep rate but it is equity like returns for a lower risk profile".