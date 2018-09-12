Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock pick — Richemont
12 September 2018 - 09:43
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Richemont as his stock pick of the day.
He said: "If you are looking to go quite defensive in this difficult market, Richemont is the way to go. The company has had a good few weeks with a very good trading update with a very weak rand. Hard to buy at these levels but gives you protection against a weak South African economy."
