WATCH: Stock pick — Richemont

12 September 2018 - 09:43 Business Day TV
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities chose Richemont as his stock pick of the day.  

He said: "If you are looking to go quite defensive in this difficult market, Richemont is the way to go. The company has had a good few weeks with a very good trading update with a very weak rand. Hard to buy at these levels but gives you protection against a weak South African economy."

Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities talks to Business Day TV about Richemont, his stock pick of the day

