Markets

Rand weaker as oil heads towards $80 a barrel

12 September 2018 - 10:04 Karl Gernetzky
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK

The rand was weaker against major global currencies on Wednesday morning, tracking a slightly weaker euro, as investor concerns about the implications of a trade war continued to weigh on markets.

The rand was range-bound on Tuesday, and is expected to continue to remain in that state until major events later in the week, including the release of US inflation data on Thursday.

A rising oil price has also come to the attention of the market.

Brent crude could test $80 a barrel this week, even as early as Wednesday, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana. "Iranian exports appear to be falling faster than anticipated, while US production growth is beginning to slow, raising concerns of tightening global supply."

Local focus is on retail trade data for July, due at 1pm, while the South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry business confidence index for August is due at 11.30am.

The local currency had found some support on Tuesday, when ratings agency Moody’s upgraded its outlook for SA’s banking sector from negative to stable.

The rand, however, failed to breach the R15/$ level on this news, and it seems only something positive globally will prompt the local currency to do so, said Standard Bank currency trader Warrick Butler.

At 9.45am the rand was at R15.1197 to the dollar from R15.0551, at R17.5324 to the euro from R17.4694, and at R19.694 to the pond from R19.6242. It was at $1.1596 to the euro from $1.1605.

Rand remains firmer but fails to break through R15/$

The dollar regains safe-haven status as euro weakens below $1.16 again on escalating global trade fears
Markets
18 hours ago

RMI warns it faces headwinds

Management remains upbeat about the longer-term prospects but notes several factors that could constrain current earnings growth
Companies
5 hours ago

Oil rises after report shows a decline in US stocks

Brent climbs as looming sanctions against Iran raise the expectation of tightening supply, while Russia warns of a fragile global crude market
Markets
3 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The perks of Sygnia’s plan to list on lower-cost ...
Markets
2.
Rand gains almost 1%, bolstered by Brexit ...
Markets
3.
JSE falls as Naspers loses 3% and banks shrug off ...
Markets
4.
Rand remains firmer but fails to break through ...
Markets
5.
JSE weakens on global risk-off trade
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.