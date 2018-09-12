Rand weaker as oil heads towards $80 a barrel

The rand was weaker against major global currencies on Wednesday morning, tracking a slightly weaker euro, as investor concerns about the implications of a trade war continued to weigh on markets.

The rand was range-bound on Tuesday, and is expected to continue to remain in that state until major events later in the week, including the release of US inflation data on Thursday.

A rising oil price has also come to the attention of the market.

Brent crude could test $80 a barrel this week, even as early as Wednesday, said Rand Merchant Bank analyst Nema Ramkhelawan-Bhana. "Iranian exports appear to be falling faster than anticipated, while US production growth is beginning to slow, raising concerns of tightening global supply."