JSE opens flat as emerging markets remain under pressure

The JSE opened flat on Wednesday with banks and financials retreating, despite ratings agency Moody’s relatively positive assessment of the sector on Tuesday.

Moody’s changed its outlook on SA’s banking system to stable from negative but warned that the challenging operating environment "will suppress business opportunities and loan demand and exert pressure on banks’ loan quality".

Asian trade was risk-off despite the Dow closing 0.44% higher on Tuesday. The Nikkei 225 lost 0.27% and the Hang Seng 0.51%.

Naspers edged lower in early-morning trade after Tencent rose marginally in Hong Kong trade.