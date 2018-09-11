WATCH: Stock Picks — Talend and SberBank of Russia

Nic Norman-Smith from Lentus Asset Management chose SberBank of Russia as his stock pick of the day. "They have an ADR trading in New York, so you don’t have to open a Russian broker account to invest in them," he said. If this bank was not in Russia it would arguably be the best bank in the world, Norman-Smith said.

"They have around 50% market share in retail deposits, their return on equity is north of 20% and have maintained that through recessions and various oil crisis: they haven’t made a loss in a number of years. But, it’s owned 51% by the Russian Government and it operates only in Russia. If you want some emerging market exposure now is the time to buy it."

Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth chose Talend SA American Depositary Shares as his stock pick of the day. "What they do is to clean data, they use open source and grab masses of data and clean it out for the users. Air France is one of their major customers, it’s a very niche business, open source (which means it costs nothing to use their application)," Reeders said.