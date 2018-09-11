Marketing Analysis
WATCH: Stock Pick - Long Oil
11 September 2018 - 13:44
Viv Govender, from Rand Swiss Offshore, chose to go long oil as his stock pick of the day. Hurricane season is approaching, with three already en route to hit the US, which should affect production when it hits. Donald Trump has been talking about the situation with Russia and Iran, which are both major oil producers. With all these factors in play, any kind of disturbance is going to be positive for the oil price.
Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore chose to go long oil as his stock pick of the day.
Please sign in or register to comment.