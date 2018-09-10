Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock Pick — African Rainbow Minerals

10 September 2018 - 11:00 Business Day TV
Picture: SHUTTER STOCK
Picture: SHUTTER STOCK

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose African Rainbow Minerals (ARM)  as his stock pick of the day.

ARM's headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 20%, and he says if its increase in fair value is stripped out, it takes ARM's HEPS to 51% percent.

The company also has a 7.6% dividend yield for investors looking for income. It's not a cheap share at a price-to-earning ratio of about 6. 

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking discusses his stock pick of the day, African Rainbow Minerals (ARI) / R128.26 (-0.49%)

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

African Rainbow Minerals considers Wafi-Golpu buy

Since selling the jointly held Lubambe operation in Zambia, ARM is still scouting for copper opportunities
Companies
7 hours ago

JSE and global markets still going ‘BATS’

Friday’s focus is on resources, with Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals reporting up to 54% HEPS growth while Northam Platinum posts widening ...
Markets
3 days ago

JSE weakens in risk-off trade, recording worst week in five months

Losses on the local bourse were kept in check by Naspers, as well as gains by banks, but a stronger dollar is weighing on miners
Markets
2 days ago

Global tide of money is receding, and SA is swimming naked

The main reason for the sell-off in South African assets lies beyond the country’s borders, write Mehul Daya and Neels Heyneke
Opinion
1 day ago

RON DERBY: Government silence on MTN's woes sad but not surprising

Not only its flag was being planted, but that of SA Inc as well
Opinion
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week down on lack of momentum after GDP shock

The global outlook appears murky on trade tension between the US and China, while strong US jobs data point to more rate hikes there
Markets
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends week down on lack of ...
Markets
2.
Oil prices rise, on fall in US rig count and ...
Markets
3.
Gold falls, as a persistently strong dollar finds ...
Markets
4.
Rand claws back another 1% against dollar, but ...
Markets
5.
Rand holds steady as US jobs data raises prospect ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.