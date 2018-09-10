Market Analysis
WATCH: Stock Pick — African Rainbow Minerals
10 September 2018 - 11:00
Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) as his stock pick of the day.
ARM's headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 20%, and he says if its increase in fair value is stripped out, it takes ARM's HEPS to 51% percent.
The company also has a 7.6% dividend yield for investors looking for income. It's not a cheap share at a price-to-earning ratio of about 6.
Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking discusses his stock pick of the day, African Rainbow Minerals (ARI) / R128.26 (-0.49%)
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
Please sign in or register to comment.