WATCH: Stock Pick — African Rainbow Minerals

Robert Cameron from Thebe Stockbroking chose African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) as his stock pick of the day.

ARM's headline earnings per share (HEPS) were up 20%, and he says if its increase in fair value is stripped out, it takes ARM's HEPS to 51% percent.

The company also has a 7.6% dividend yield for investors looking for income. It's not a cheap share at a price-to-earning ratio of about 6.