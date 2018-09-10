Markets

Rand mixed as markets await fresh catalysts

10 September 2018 - 15:49 Karl Gernetzky
The rand was mixed against major global currencies on Monday afternoon, with the tone on international markets still somewhat cautious as what could potentially be a volatile week gets underway.

The euro was stronger against the dollar, with the local currency following suit, but positive UK economic data bolstered the pound.

At 3pm, the rand was at R15.1351 to the dollar, from R15.2269 at its previous close. It was at R17.5748 to the euro from R17.5867, and at R19.7313 to the pound from R19.6830. The euro was at $1.1612 from $1.1549.

Trade-war issues continue to weigh on sentiment, with analysts still watching the White House for an announcement of new tariffs on China.

At the weekend, US President Donald Trump called for global tech giant Apple to shift manufacturing back to the US from China, something which weighed on Asian equity markets on Monday.

The euro found some support, bolstered somewhat by promises by the Italian government to improve its budget balance.

UK economic growth meanwhile quickened in July, growing by 0.3% month on month, ahead of market forecasts of 0.1%.

Local focus is on economic data, including manufacturing data for July on Tuesday.

Earlier, the agribusiness confidence index, which gauges sentiment in the agricultural sector, declined to its lowest level in over two years.

Confidence in agribusiness falls to two-year low, on uncertainty over land

The decline suggests output from the sector could fall further, after a sharp fall in the second quarter dragged the economy into a recession
Economy
9 hours ago

The index fell by six points to 48 in the third quarter of 2018, with analysts saying policy uncertainty and subdued growth in the rest of the economy was behind the drop.

Local bonds ignored the slightly firmer rand. Political risk had risen at the weekend on news that an ANC faction was working on ousting President Cyril Ramaphosa, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

"While this may be unconfirmed or perceived to be remote it unfortunately raises the noise levels and undoes much of the bond gains we witnessed in the last half of the week," the analysts said.

At 3pm the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 9.21% from 9.13%, while the R207 was at 7.85% from 7.77%.

World shares face longest losing streak since January 2016

The dour mood follows losses in US and Europe on Friday as trade tensions and an expected rate rise by the Fed later this month chip away at investor ...
Markets
7 hours ago

JSE opens lower in cautious trade on heightened threat of trade war

Headlines about former president Jacob Zuma planning a comeback are being treated with caution, with Naspers lower in early trade
Markets
8 hours ago

Oil prices rise, on fall in US rig count and looming sanctions against Iran

'Governments can talk tough. They can say they are going to stand up to Trump and/or push for waivers. But generally the companies we speak to … say ...
Markets
11 hours ago

Gold falls, as a persistently strong dollar finds fresh impetus

The metal is expected to remain under pressure, especially after surprisingly strong US jobs data bolstered the likelihood of a third rate hike at ...
Markets
12 hours ago

Asian shares extend rout to eight days as Donald Trump ratchets up trade tension

The dollar is stronger, after a strong US jobs report pointed to interest rates rising at the Fed's next meeting
Markets
12 hours ago

