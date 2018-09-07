JSE weakens in risk-off trade, recording worst week in five months

The JSE ended a tumultuous week by closing lower on Friday, with rand hedges and miners under the most pressure.

A 2.92% gain by Naspers to R3,151.32 helped offset losses a little, tracking gains in Hong Kong-associate Tencent. The latter was coming back from a rout on Friday, after reaching a one-year low earlier in the week.

The rand continued its recovery, putting pressure on mining stocks and rand hedges.

The all share fell 0.11% to 57,068.5 points and the top 40 lost 0.12%. The resources index fell 2.64% and platinums 2.02%.

Banks gained 1.07% and industrials 0.88%.

Global focus was on the issue of a trade war, as well as US economic data. Investors are bracing for an escalation of the US-China trade conflict, amid expectations that the White House will soon impose 25% tariffs on $200bn worth of Chinese goods.