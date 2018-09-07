Global stocks battle through worst week since March

London — World shares limped towards their worst week in almost six months on Friday, with Asia carving out a 14-month trough as investors braced for a new salvo of China-US tariffs.

A slump in US chip stocks and reports that President Donald Trump had also weighed a trade scrap with Japan dragged on tech-heavy Asia overnight, while Europe’s main bourses faded after an initial attempt push higher.

A flat pan-European Stoxx 600 was set to end the week with a 2.3% loss, its worst weekly performance since the end of March. Emerging-market stocks have lost even more, some 3%. Nerves were set to be frayed further after the public comment period for proposed tariffs on an additional $200bn worth of Chinese imports passed at 4am GMT. The tariffs could now go into effect at any moment, although there was no clear timetable.

China has warned of retaliation if Washington launches any new measures. Australia’s dollar, often used in as play on China’s fortunes due to its huge metals exports there, hit a two-and-a-half-year low early.

“It is all linked to the trade comment period expiring and now we are wondering what the implementation plan is going to be and how China is going to respond,” Saxo Bank’s head of forex strategy, John Hardy, said.

“The Aussie dollar of course is a proxy within G10 for that,” he said, also pointing to shares in mining giants such as BHP trading down near key technical levels.

There were some crumbs of comfort, however, for traders.

Battered emerging-market shares were on course to snap a seven-day losing streak. China had closed higher overnight despite the tariff feud and the rand, Turkey’s lira and Argentina’s peso all looked relatively calm early on.

Chinese blue chips had managed their 0.5% bounce as beaten-down healthcare stocks found buyers after taking a savaging in recent months amid vaccine scandals.