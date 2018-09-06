WATCH: Stock pick — Super Group

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Super Group as his stock pick of the day.

He said: “We’ve seen them come out with results recently but the main driver for them is their operations in Australia.

“Super Group’s business model is an innovative lease which is basically a salary sacrifice where they provide vehicles to employees where the employee can get a tax benefit from it. The other part is the logistics part of SA and as the economy ticks on in SA they should be a beneficiary of that.”