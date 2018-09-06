Markets

Market Analysis

WATCH: Stock pick — Super Group

06 September 2018 - 09:59 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital chose Super Group as his stock pick of the day.

He said: “We’ve seen them come out with results recently but the main driver for them is their operations in Australia.

“Super Group’s business model is an innovative lease which is basically a salary sacrifice where they provide vehicles to employees where the employee can get a tax benefit from it. The other part is the logistics part of SA and as the economy ticks on in SA they should be a beneficiary of that.”

Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital talks to Business Day TV about Super Group, his stock pick of the day

TIM COHEN: Logistics sector a bellwether for economic activity, but it has its own peculiarities too

Barloworld, Imperial and Supergroup all surged in the first few months of 2018 but then subsided. The drama of this reversal has been enormous
Opinion
21 days ago

WATCH: Why Super Group will not pay a dividend

Super Group CEO Peter Mountford talks to Business Day TV about the company's full-year results
Companies
9 days ago

Super Group sights on local acquisitions

Company fails to declare dividend as CEO says deal opportunities in country indicate an unsettled market
Companies
9 days ago

JSE breaks above 60,000 points for first time in seven months

As US markets trade at record levels, the JSE all share plays catch-up, finally entering positive territory for the year
Markets
8 days ago

JSE opens higher as Dow aims for record territory

US markets trade at, or near, record levels as trade tension softens amid weaker dollar, but analysts warn against overconfidence in emerging markets
Markets
9 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
No relief in sight as rand keeps tumbling
Markets
2.
Emerging-market chaos keeps rand under pressure
Markets
3.
Rand plumbs fresh two-year lows, caught up in ...
Markets
4.
FirstRand, Sanlam and Spur among JSE companies ...
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE closes weaker in risk-off trade ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.