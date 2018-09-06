Markets

Sygnia becomes JSE rival A2X’s 11th listing

Sygnia will keep its primary listing on the JSE, and will not issue any new shares

06 September 2018 - 12:28 Staff Writer
Kevin Brady, Picture: SUPPLIED
Kevin Brady, Picture: SUPPLIED

Sygnia’s shares will start trading on A2X on September 13, bringing the number of companies trading on the JSE’s competitor to 11.

"Sygnia is known as an innovative and entrepreneurial company and we are delighted to have them listing on A2X. Sygnia’s ability to challenge the status quo and do things in an innovative, cost-effective manner resonates with us," A2X CEO Kevin Brady said in a media release on Thursday.

Sygnia will retain its primary listing on the JSE and will not issue any new shares in connection with its secondary listing on A2X.

"There is no cost, risk, or additional regulatory compliance for Sygnia as a result of its secondary listing," the joint media release said.

"We support disruption, competition and best practice in SA’s capital markets," Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka said.

"International experience has shown how competition helps drive a more efficient and responsive industry, which ultimately benefits the end consumer and assists in the overall growth of the market."

A2X claims its "end-to-end costs of transacting are 50% lower than current trading costs in SA".

Mcebisi Jonas joins boards of Northam and Sygnia

The two follow MTN in appointing the former finance minister and key whistle-blower on state capture
Companies
3 days ago

‘Larger than benchmark’ exposure to Steinhoff hurts Sanlam’s investment unit

The insurance group says higher tax rates and inflationary pressure have put pressure on disposable income in its core middle-income market
Companies
6 hours ago

Something wrong with the maths around Iqbal Survé's Ayo, Magda Wierzycka says

'I listed Sygnia with no advisers at zero placement fee. I should have called myself Wierzycka Corporate Finance and paid myself millions'
National
7 days ago

STEPHEN CRANSTON: Hybrid model a compelling way to finance longer retirements

With funds having to last 30 years or more, the shortcomings of living annuities are clear
Opinion
6 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
No relief in sight as rand keeps tumbling
Markets
2.
Emerging-market chaos keeps rand under pressure
Markets
3.
Rand plumbs fresh two-year lows, caught up in ...
Markets
4.
FirstRand, Sanlam and Spur among JSE companies ...
Markets
5.
What the US trade deficit reveals about Trump’s ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.