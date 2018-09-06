Market data - September 6 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
The Reserve Bank governor has stressed that SA also carries less foreign-currency debt than other emerging markets
Health committee declares private members bill ‘undesirable’, but MP Cheryllyn Dudley says the debate has now been started
The ousted Nelson Mandela Bay mayor has few words for his successor, Mongameli Bobani, who he says is ‘masquerading as the mayor’
Central Bank of Nigeria has debited Stanbic IBTC Bank’s account with the amount of the fine it imposed late last month on it for alleged foreign-exchange violations
The study sought to answer 'a simple yet essential question: why do some individuals make more money than others?'
‘SA citizens and the state are unable to participate in upside revenue streams from their content, data and copyrighted works,’ says expert
The latest data defy economists’ forecasts of layoffs related to the Trump administration’s protectionist policies
The embattled SABC owes the South African Football Association R50m, and unless it gets at least a third of that, fans won’t get to watch Bafana Bafana play Libya
The fourth-generation A-Class hits town with more space, more style — and a lot more tech, writes Denis Droppa
